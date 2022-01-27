Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Down 16%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s share price traded down 16% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76. 14 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 5,208.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

