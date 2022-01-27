Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC also posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.71 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 367,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108,788 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 605.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

