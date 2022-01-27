Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK stock opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average of $112.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Oshkosh by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Oshkosh by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 134,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,761,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Oshkosh by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.