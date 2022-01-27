Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $328,000 in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

AIF stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Separately, increased their target price on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

