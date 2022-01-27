Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $367,000 Investment in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ICF International by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 582.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

ICF International stock opened at $94.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.44 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.12 and its 200 day moving average is $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.66.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

