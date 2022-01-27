Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,904,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 227,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,645,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 599,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 99,811 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

