Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Population Health Investment worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Population Health Investment during the second quarter worth about $5,073,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Population Health Investment by 83.7% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 670,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Population Health Investment stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

