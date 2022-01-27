QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in QIAGEN by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,882,000 after acquiring an additional 765,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QIAGEN by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QIAGEN by 25.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in QIAGEN by 57.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,219,000 after purchasing an additional 988,233 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in QIAGEN by 4.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,993,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 79,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

QGEN stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

