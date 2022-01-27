Magnetar Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its position in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BCLS Acquisition worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLSA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BCLS Acquisition by 158.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in BCLS Acquisition by 1,523.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BCLS Acquisition in the third quarter worth $204,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCLS Acquisition in the third quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BCLS Acquisition by 9.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLSA opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

