Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,147 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $271.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.68.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,007 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

