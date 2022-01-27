Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $753,000 Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,784 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3,021.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 129,751 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 906.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 339,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOVA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

