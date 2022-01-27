Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 160,507 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $68,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,630,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,431 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,230 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $6,824,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 202,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $10,142,602.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,068,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,379,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 778.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

