Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.03 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Fair Isaac worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $417.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.13 and its 200 day moving average is $432.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.86.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

