Raymond James Cuts Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $25.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.53% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.
Shares of RRGB stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $227.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
