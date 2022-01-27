Raymond James Cuts Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $25.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $227.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

