Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Pegasystems worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,313,000 after purchasing an additional 299,695 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 88.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,021,000 after buying an additional 168,762 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 27.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after acquiring an additional 81,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,780,000 after acquiring an additional 71,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,402,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $92.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.82. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.38%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

