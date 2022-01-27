Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Apple stock opened at $159.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

