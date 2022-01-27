Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Shares Gap Up to $5.91

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $6.20. Valens Semiconductor shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

