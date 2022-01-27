Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 6.4%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.96. Approximately 5,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,486,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.08.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

