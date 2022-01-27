TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Down 7.1%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s share price was down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.48. Approximately 27,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,650,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSP shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.84.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $43,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth $2,510,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 37,257 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 182.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TuSimple by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

