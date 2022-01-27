Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 101,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbe Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arbe Robotics Ltd will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arbe Robotics stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 243,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Arbe Robotics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

