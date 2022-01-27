a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 283,709 shares.The stock last traded at $6.61 and had previously closed at $6.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60.
In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $4,922,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $2,377,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,412,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $9,618,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $242,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
