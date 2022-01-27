a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 283,709 shares.The stock last traded at $6.61 and had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million. On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $4,922,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $2,377,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,412,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $9,618,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $242,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

