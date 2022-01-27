Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $352.68.

Shares of MSFT opened at $296.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

