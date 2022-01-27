Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Avalara worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 21.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 21.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,788,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVLR. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.25.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.