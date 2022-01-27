Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of American Financial Group worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,051,000 after buying an additional 626,806 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,335,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after buying an additional 178,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AFG opened at $127.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $146.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.55.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

