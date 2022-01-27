Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,481 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 154,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 47,050 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,176,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,364,000 after buying an additional 566,680 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.76.

Nutrien stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.