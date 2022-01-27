Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,921 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.78.

PTC stock opened at $113.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.85.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

