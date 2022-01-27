APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Mizuho

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

APA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised APA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.47.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. APA has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. APA’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,486 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,013,000 after acquiring an additional 187,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of APA by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of APA by 1,385.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

