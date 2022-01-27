US Bancorp DE Sells 558 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.