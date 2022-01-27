Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Globe Life worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Globe Life by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

GL stock opened at $102.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.69%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

