Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,724,909.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,741 shares of company stock worth $26,589,266 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.30.

NYSE:ARES opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.