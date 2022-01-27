ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

ASX opened at $7.09 on Thursday. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

