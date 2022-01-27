Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.