Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,613 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in FOX by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in FOX by 2,771.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in FOX by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 40.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

FOX stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

