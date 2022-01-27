Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,946 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,987,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after buying an additional 108,074 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $137.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.46 and a 200 day moving average of $129.08. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $111.59 and a 12-month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

