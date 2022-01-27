Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $885,000 in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RETA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RETA. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.29. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

