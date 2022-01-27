Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $833,000 Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $160.99 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.43 and a beta of 2.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.05%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

