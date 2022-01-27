Bokf Na Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 79.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SH stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.