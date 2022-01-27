Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.70.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,450 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 660,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC opened at $84.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.