Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Trimble by 22.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 16.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $68.42 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

