Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Lindsay worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lindsay by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Lindsay by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lindsay by 389.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Lindsay by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $122.74 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

