Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,291,000 after buying an additional 3,680,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after buying an additional 3,435,590 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,098,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,652,000 after buying an additional 2,620,173 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

