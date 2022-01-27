Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of Sprout Social worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 29.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 149,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 113.6% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -127.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.62. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,388 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $90,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $2,051,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,623 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,310 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

