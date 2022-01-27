ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $15.49

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.49, but opened at $16.11. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 374,452 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

