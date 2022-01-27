Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $265,000 Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $305,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $3.361 dividend. This is an increase from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

