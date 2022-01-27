Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter worth $16,750,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,641,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 126.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Medifast by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,782,000 after buying an additional 56,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Medifast by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after buying an additional 47,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 4,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Medifast stock opened at $189.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.79. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $184.48 and a one year high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.