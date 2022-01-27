Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 17,401 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,401 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 58,518.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Baidu by 82.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $148.30 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.68 and its 200 day moving average is $157.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.44.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

