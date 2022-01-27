VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,778,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after buying an additional 803,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,153,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,932,000 after buying an additional 784,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL opened at $31.68 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.