American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 2,677.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,898 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Berry Global Group worth $12,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,393,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 566,315 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,826,000 after purchasing an additional 381,409 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. UBS Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.76. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

