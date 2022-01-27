American Century Companies Inc. Has $13.07 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,759 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Fox Factory worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXF. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $124.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.16 and its 200 day moving average is $159.28. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $117.59 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.