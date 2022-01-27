Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 138,253 shares.The stock last traded at $330.63 and had previously closed at $338.31.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.96.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.